Lagos Warns Religious Leaders Against End-of-the-year Noise

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Wednesday held a one-day stakeholders’ meeting with the leadership and members of religious organizations to tackle the urgent issue of Noise Pollution from their worship places.

The program which was themed; “Achieving a Noiseless Lagos for a Healthy Citizenry” serves as a mind-opener to the participants on the dangers of noise pollution and the urgent need to restore the serenity in Lagos, and also to promote good neighbourliness.

The religious leaders were cautioned by the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr.

Tunde Ajayi to be mindful of the noise emanating from their end-of-the-year programs, ensuring the welfare of their neighbours is paramount in other to avoid the implication of sealing their facilities by LASEPA.