Lagos Warns House Buyers Against Patronising Fake Agents

Lagos Warns Public about Fraudulent Property Agents

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to the public regarding the presence of fraudulent individuals posing as property agents affiliated with the government.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, emphasized the need for caution during a briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Unscrupulous Agents Exploit Unsuspecting Buyers

Olowoshago drew attention to the deceitful activities of certain organizations that falsely claim to be authorized agents engaged by the Lagos State Government to sell or lease housing units in government-owned estates.

These unscrupulous agents resort to distributing fliers and using social media platforms to entice unsuspecting individuals into purchasing non-existent properties, falsely claiming to have partnerships with the State Ministry of Housing.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted the urgency for the general public to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

He made it clear that the Lagos State Government has not appointed any individual or organization to handle the sale, lease, or rental of housing units on its behalf.

Official Channels for Purchasing and Verifying Housing Units

To ensure the authenticity of transactions and protect potential buyers, Olowoshago provided guidance on the correct procedures. He advised those interested in purchasing housing units to visit the Estate Department of the Ministry of Housing at Block 3, Secretariat, Alausa.

For allocation, mortgage, or the Rent-to-Own Scheme, individuals were directed to the Lagos State Mortgage Board at NECA House, Plot A2 Hakeem Balogun Way, Alausa CBD, Ikeja.

Olowoshago stressed the importance of verifying the ownership of homes before making any purchases.

He urged individuals to obtain a Certify True Copy of the original letter of allocation from the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, located at Block 3, Second floor, Secretariat, Alausa.

The Permanent Secretary warned that the Lagos State Government would not be held liable for any losses incurred as a result of engaging with fraudulent agents.

He further declared that impersonators falsely claiming to represent the State Government would face prosecution.