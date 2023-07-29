Lagos Warns Fuel Stations, Others Against Extra POS Charges

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has warned owners of filling stations, fuel attendants and business owners to desist from all forms of extra charges arising from the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines for transactions.

The General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo said the warning became imperative as a result of several complaints received from consumers about illegal charges by some business outlets, especially filling stations.

He noted with dismay the sad occurrence where consumers are charged an extra cost for payment made with Point of Sale (POS) machines for the purchase of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) by operators of some filling stations in Lagos State and some owners of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Solebo warned business owners and operators of filling stations, including attendants, to desist from charging extra cost on payment made through the POS, saying that such charges violate consumer rights and constitute unfair trade practices.

In his words, “The Agency is concerned with the rising consumer feedback by motorist and consumers of PMS product particularly. We will continue to monitor this sensitive and evolving situation and remain committed to the protection of consumers in Lagos State”.

He, therefore, urged motorists and consumers to report to the Agency or visit LASCOPA annex offices closest to them any filling station or operator that contravenes the rights of consumers, assuring that such violators would be dealt with accordingly.