Lagos Warns Against Indiscriminate Storage Of Fuel

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has warned the general public, particularly motorists to desist from the act of indiscriminate storage of the Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at inappropriate places as the State has recorded a total number of 129 (One Hundred and Twenty-nine) Emergency Calls in this November month alone with 17 of it received yesterday, 26th.

The State Fire Chief, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret noted that since the advent of the fuel scarcity some people have devised various illegal means of storing the product such as boot of their vehicles, under staircases at home or within the premises of their working place, all these according to her, are factors responsible for the increase in the number of Fire outbreaks which led to destruction of lives and properties being witnessed recently in the State.

Adeseye reiterated that the State Government places high premium on Safety of Lives and Properties of the Citizenries, therefore the nonchalant attitudes of the Public to basic principles of Safety of Lives&Properties is of great concern to the Government as the total number of emergency calls thus far in the month is way higher than 82 of a corresponding period October, 2022.

The figure according to Adeseye is worrisome as the Agency is extending its safety enlightenment campaign to all Local Government Areas, Hospitals, Schools and Grassroots, all in an effort to curb the tide of incident management associated with Fire and related emergency outbreaks.

According to her, Fuel Scarcity is not a yardstick to illegitimate and inappropriate storage of fuel to th detriment of our lives and Properties. She hereby warned the Public to avoid using Jerry Cans that has been used for Petrol to store Kerosene and any other flammable Liquids and further advised Motorists not to store Petrol in their Boots, especially Commercials..

She urged Landlords and (Co) Tenants to be observant and prevent inappropriate storage of Fuel in and around their Homes while enjoining Filling Stations to disallow Customers clustering around Dispensing Pumps in order to avoid scuffle that can spark off outbreak of Fire and avoid dispensing Fuel in Polythene Bags.

Margaret advised The public that Fire Outbreaks spotted, especially in this period, should be quickly reported to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service for prompt action on Toll Free Nos. 767 or 112 and the Lagos Fire Hotline, 08033235891.