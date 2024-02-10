Lagos Viewing Centre Promises Entertainment for AFCON Final

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to troop out to the Onikan Stadium in the state to watch the Super Eagles clash with Côte d’Ivoire in the 2023 AFCON final.

The event with kickoff time of 9pm promises to be packed with entertainment in the true tradition of Lagos which will commence from 8pm.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu set up the football viewing centre because Lagos is the Nation’s sports capital and base of the largest supporters of the Super Eagles.

The centre is in addition to 25 other viewing centres all over the state to ensure that Lagosians enjoy the thrills and entertainment of the unifying game of football free of charge.

“Mr. Governor applauds Lagosians for their peaceful conduct at the various centres during the semi-final and other matches, “ Omotoso said.

He said Mr. Governor is optimistic that the national team will bring home the trophy as the players have shown capacity and technical know-how to win.

The Commissioner recalled that Nigeria has been crowned AFCON champions three times, finished second on four occasions, and came third eight times.

Apart from the Mega Viewing Centre at Onikan, there are centres in Agege Stadium, Abesan Sports Centre, Alimosho LGA Secretariat, Agbado-Oke Odo LCDA Secretariat, L. A Primary School, Layeni, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Anglican Primary School, Aradagun, Badagry.

Other locations are: New Road Primary School, Ajegunle, Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Coker-Aguda, Surulere, Epe Recreation Centre, Sprite Court, Festac, Igando-Ikotun LCDA Secretariat, Onisabe of Igbobi’s Palace, Jibowu, Alajede’s Palace, Ijede, Oba’s Palace, Ijegun, Ikorodu Town Hall, APC Party Secretariat, Ketu.

Also listed as viewing centres are Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos, Lagos House Car Park, Marina, Mushin Public Library, YMD Garden, Ojo, Olera Football Pitch, Ojokoro Housing Estate, Afolabi Primary School, Oshodi, Papa Playing Field, Oworonsoki and Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba.