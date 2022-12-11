Lagos Urges Compliance With Planning Laws

The Lagos State Government has reiterated that citizens should always comply with the State Planning laws to avoid the removal of properties for roads and other social amenities.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins made this known in Alausa on Friday during the stakeholders’ meeting on the construction of the Arowojobe Link Bridge and Approach Road, Mende, Maryland.

Bamgbose-Martins, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, called on the people to respect the Right of Way (RoW) of public utilities by ensuring compliance with the State’s Planning standards as doing so would reduce bottlenecks during road construction.

He said that the stakeholders’ meeting, preceding the delivery of RoW and other related activities, was to achieve a mutual understanding of the project and lay the foundation for its successful implementation.

He noted that the construction of Arowojobe Link Bridge and Approach Road and other similar infrastructure across the State had hallmarked the Administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a progressive government that was giving the deserved attention to the provision of infrastructure, required for a 21st Century Lagos.

“This is evident in many fronts including education, public health and transportation sectors among others, where the State is growing in leaps and bounds with the addition of the needed facilities for the wellbeing of the people”, he said.

While calling on the people to own the project, Bamgbose-Martins stated that the State Government was embarking on it to ease traffic and facilitate the socio-economic development of Kosofe Local Government Area.

He explained that part of the modalities for the establishment of RoW of the project include serving of statutory notices and marking of affected properties by the staff of the Ministry and assessment visit by the Lands Bureau to carry out valuation exercise towards effecting the directive of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the consideration of compensation for affected property owners.