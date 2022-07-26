Lagos Upgrades Ferry Fleet With New Engines

The Lagos State Government has upgraded its ferry fleet with new engines acquisition in its determination to boost Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) efficiency as functional alternative to decongest road traffic and effectively address okada menace.

The Managing Director, LAGFERRY, Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun while taking delivery of the new engines expressed satisfaction and confidence that the new engines will ensure optimal performance of their boats and provide passengers with comfort, safety and commuting satisfaction.

“We want to commend the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his passionate commitment and consistent massive investment in water transportation as a viable alternative to decongest road traffic and most importantly, to bring to fruition, the functional Multi-Modal transportation system as envisaged in the iconic Strategic Transportation MasterPlan of the Lagos Development Blueprint. Passengers on our boats will continue to experience the safest, fastest and most comfortable time sailing to their various destinations”.

While reiterating the state government’s commitment to safety on the waterways through strengthening the enforcement of rules and regulations, Balogun calls for more private sector investments to tap into the wide possibilities in the Blue Ocean Economy for steady returns. He further assured that, their investments will be aided with the provision of quality Marine Transport Infrastructures being newly constructed and upgraded, and stricter enforcement of regulations and control of boat operations in the State, in line with international standards.

“This government, through LAGFERRY, is showing the types of boats needed on its waterways and also emphasizing on the need for boat operators to ensure adequate training of crews and regular maintenance of boats”.

While assuring that government will continuously seek to encourage and create conducive atmosphere for private sector participation by constantly opening up new routes, dredging the waterways and constructing new terminals/jetties, the Managing Director urged the Lagos commuters to embrace the waterways, being the safest, fastest, environmentally friendly and as a viable alternative to decongest road traffic.