Lagos Unveils Model City Plan to Revitalize Lagos Island

The Lagos State Government has unveiled its ambitious Lagos Island Model City Plan, aimed at restoring the historical and economic significance of Lagos Island. Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, revealed this during a Stakeholders Meeting held at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

Dr. Olumide emphasized that the Model City Plan, approved under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, seeks to harness the unique characteristics of Lagos Island while promoting sustainable growth and socio-economic development over the next two decades.

The plan aims to rectify the adverse effects of the expired Lagos Metropolitan Master Plan, positioning Lagos Island as a premier commercial, industrial, and cultural hub in West Africa. It also prioritizes the preservation of the area’s cultural and historical heritage while fostering community regeneration.

The drafting process, led by consulting firm Messrs. Dar-Al-Handasah, involved extensive stakeholder engagement to ensure inclusivity and responsiveness to diverse perspectives. The final draft of the plan underwent a 28-day public display and received feedback from various interest groups, including the Isale Eko Descendants Union.

Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu, Chairman of the House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, urged Lagos Island natives to support the enactment of the Model City Plan, which promises to rejuvenate the island’s environment.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, underscored the importance of forward-looking planning in shaping Lagos Island’s future amidst dynamic urban challenges.

The presentation of the Draft Final Lagos Island Model City Plan by the Dar-Al-Handasah team highlighted key thematic areas addressing challenges, opportunities, and strategies, including flood protection, housing, transportation, and heritage preservation.

Notable figures such as Hon. Oyinlomo Danmole, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, and Engr. Hakeem Gbajabiamila stressed the importance of integrating community concerns and cultural heritage into the plan to prevent gentrification.

The event featured contributions from various stakeholders, including members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, government agencies, and community leaders, reflecting the collaborative effort to shape Lagos Island’s future.