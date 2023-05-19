Lagos Unveils 11-day Program For Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term Inauguration

The Lagos State Government has unveiled a comprehensive 11-day program for the second term inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. The events, spread across different parts of the state, aim to celebrate the outstanding performance of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat during their first term and their commitment to achieving “A Greater Lagos Rising” in the upcoming term.

At a press conference held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, shared details of the program, which will take place from May 21 to June 4. Omotoso emphasized that the Sanwo-Olu administration has made significant progress in various aspects of life, delivering impactful projects, investing in social welfare programs, and driving economic development in the state.

The inauguration day itself will be held on May 29, with post-inauguration Jummat and Church services taking place simultaneously in the five divisions of Lagos on June 2 and June 4, respectively. Additionally, projects commissioning will occur in eight local government areas over three consecutive days from May 24 to May 26. The local government areas include Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Alimosho, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Surulere.

The program features various engaging activities such as the Youth Carnival and Robotic competition, including participation from People Living with Disability, held simultaneously in all five divisions on Day One. On Day Two, a public lecture titled “The Making of a Beacon: Lagos and the Consolidation of a Democracy that works for all” will be delivered by Prof Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan. The day will also feature a Book Launch, Photo Exhibition, and a Stage Drama performance at the Muson Centre in Onikan, Lagos.

Other activities include Children’s Day celebrations at the Police College in Ikeja and a Novelty Match played across the five divisions of Lagos on Day Six (May 27). Pre-inauguration rehearsal is scheduled for Day Seven (May 28). On Day 10, there will be a Cultural display at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Onikan and an Inauguration Dinner at Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island.

Omotoso highlighted the achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration over the past four years, emphasizing the proactive approach taken by the Governor and his team in addressing the challenges faced by the state. He acknowledged that the social contract between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos was highly valued and not taken for granted.

He said: “The administration in line with its campaign promise, ensured that all abandoned/ongoing projects too numerous to mention here, were completed; started and completed new projects and worked on a sustainable and enduring future for the State through several bold and audacious policies and projects.

“We can safely state here that it is not by accident that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration continued the Blue Line Rail project and completed it. It also started the Red Line Rail project that is nearing completion amid global economic challenges.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration completed 970 roads – 34 roads in Kosofe, Somolu, Victoria Island and Ikoyi – and 15 bridges. In Ojokoro, 31 roads were completed. It trained 18,000 teachers under the EKOEXCEL programme, set up two varsities and our varsities never went on strike when it was fashionable to do so. We also built four Mother and Child Centres.

“There are several road projects spread across Lagos State, such as the Agege Pen Cinema bridge, the Eleko Junction to Epe rigid pavement roads, the Oba Sekumade and Ijede roads in Ikorodu as well as several hospital projects spread across the State. We completed 18 housing projects.

“This administration also prioritised technology, entertainment and arts and the preservation of our historical and cultural heritage. The Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat administration changed the face of governance in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Blue Line has been commissioned and any moment from now passenger operation will begin. The administration began the Red Line on August 15, 2021. It is almost completed now, with engineers putting the finishing touches to the iconic project. There are 21 ferries on our waterways, which more Lagosians are embracing to commute from one part of the state to the other. The Lagos Rice Mill Imota is in operation. The achievements are, no doubt, numerous and significant because they touch the people’s lives directly.”