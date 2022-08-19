Lagos Transport Ministry Nabs Illegal Enforcement Agent

The Lagos State Government has vowed to clamp down hard on unauthorized enforcement agents acting on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation tagged M.O.T TASFORCE.

The Special Adviser on Transportation, Hon Sola Giwa stated this while handing over an impostor nabbed while posing as an enforcement agent of the Ministry with many illegal documents to the Security Operatives.

Giwa who noted that his Office has been assailed with information about the activities of these unauthorized operators added that the State Government will no longer warn but bring down the full wrath of the law on any phony operator.

“Lagos State is a State governed by laws. The Transportation Sector is regulated by the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018 and thus does not leave any room for any hanky-panky or space for charlatans to operate. My office will continue to go on sting operations and unplanned visits so as to catch these fake operators, their collaborators and sponsors in the act. Lagos has had enough” the Transport Special Adviser fumed.

Furthermore, Giwa enjoined the public to report the activities of any unauthorized enforcement team to the Ministry of Transportation for onward report to the Police for possible prosecution.

Recall that on August 11, 2022 the Ministry of Transportation placed an indefinite ban on the activities of its enforcement team tagged M.O.T TASKFORCE as part of measures to streamline transport operations in Lagos State for better effectiveness.