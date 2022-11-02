Lagos Traders Endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Planks and Building materials market association, with her sister associations spread across the country, have endorsed both our Presidential and Gubernatorial Candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, respectively.

The South-West Geo-Political zone of the association also passed a vote of confidence on the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their preferred choice for the presidential seat of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the All Progressives Congress chairman in Kagos, Cornelius Ojelabi

He wrote on Facebook, “In my speech, I told them how important they are to the development of the state through their economic activities and also the social cooperate responsibility (CSR) they render to individuals, grou and various communities.

“To support their secretariat project, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also join others to give his support, on behalf of the state, to the association.”