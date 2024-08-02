Lagos to Unlock Cultural Potential

In a bid to unlock the city’s full cultural potential, Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe recently embarked on an exciting tour to discover the hidden treasures of Lagos alongside some officials of the Ministry.

The tour was aimed at exploring Lagos’ vibrant tourist attractions and creative hubs, while also mapping out cultural institutions that showcase the city’s rich history and artistic flair.

During the tour, Mr. Aregbe spoke at the Iwalewa Gallery of Art in Lekki, where he acknowledged the efforts of private gallery owners who have significantly contributed to the growth of the creative sector in Lagos.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and private stakeholders in promoting art, culture and tourism in the state.

Mr. Aregbe stated that the tour marks a significant milestone in leveraging art and culture as drivers of economic growth, social development, and community engagement in Lagos State.

He said, “By promoting these cultural institutions, the state government aims to create new opportunities for the creative sector, establish Lagos as a hub for art, culture and innovation, and share its rich artistic heritage with a global audience.

“This cultural renaissance in Lagos is set to transform the city into a vibrant cultural destination, showcasing the best of Lagos’ artistic expression, rich history, and creative innovation.

“The initiative will include a documentary featuring the top 20 galleries across the state, expected to attract local and international tourists, foster economic growth, and promote cultural exchange between Lagos and other global cities”.

A major high point of the tour was the visit to the Nigerian Conservation Foundation in Lekki, a haven for art and nature enthusiasts where Mr. Aregbe commended the Foundation’s efforts in preserving Nigeria’s natural and cultural heritage in line with the state government’s vision to promote sustainable tourism and cultural development.

The team visited several renowned galleries, including the Nike Art Gallery, Iwalewa Gallery of Art, Odama Gallery, and Erelu Kuti Private Museum, to appreciate the stunning works on display. Each gallery showcased an impressive collection of art, highlighting the diversity and richness of Lagos’ cultural heritage.