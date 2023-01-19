Lagos To Regulate Independent Petrol Marketers Over Gridlock

In view of the lingering fuel scarcity across the country, which has continued to affect the free flow of traffic in Lagos, the State Government has initiated moves to regulate the activities of Major and Independent Petroleum Marketers operating along major roads and traffic-prone areas within the State.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, noted that the move becomes imperative in order to check indiscriminate activities of motorists queuing to buy petroleum products and oftentimes impeding the free flow of traffic on some roads.

Oladeinde explained that Petroleum Marketers whose filling stations are situated on major highways and areas susceptible to traffic will henceforth be allowed to operate only between the hours of 9 am to 4 pm daily, pending when the fuel shortage crisis subsides.

He added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Transport Operations Compliance Unit (TOCU) and other Law Enforcement Agencies have been charged to ensure a seamless flow of traffic across the State.

The Commissioner, therefore, implored all major and Independent Petroleum Marketers operating across the State to comply with the directive to avoid sanctions