Lagos to Provide 500 KVA Transformers to Ikorodu Communities

Residents of rural communities in Ikorodu heaved a sigh of relief as the Office of Rural Development in the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development provided two 500 KVA Transformers for the supply of electricity to homes in Yologbo Estate in Igbe and Alagbe Communities.

Speaking during the installation of the transformers, Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development, Dr Nurudeen Yekinni Agbaje explained that the transformers would serve over 400 houses in the communities in line with the efforts of Mr Governor to make semi-urban communities out of the rural areas in line with the vision of making Lagos State a 21st Century Economy.

He assured residents of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to ensuring that development through rural electrification, provision of pipe-borne water and road construction becomes visible in rural communities.

Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to cascading the dividends of democracy to the grassroots through the T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus Agenda of his administration, Dr. Agbaje urged residents to take possession of the facilities and guard them against vandalisation or destruction, considering that they were provided to improve development in their communities.

Chief Samson Saliu Odubote Odujare, Baale of Igbe Land thanked Mr. Governor for considering the Igbe Community in the agenda of rural electrification, assuring that he would make it a point of duty to ensure that the facility is properly secured for the use of the people in the community.

Similarly, the Chairman, Upright CDA, Agbede, Ikorodu North LCDA, Mr. Kolawole Wasiu, appreciated Mr. Governor for the kind gesture, affirming that it was the first time in over four months that the communities would be enjoying electricity supply.

He also promised that the communities would ensure that the transformer is protected and used for the good of everyone in the community.