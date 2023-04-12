News

Lagos To Probe Collapse Of Seven-Storey Building

Anthony Adeniyi55 mins ago

The seven-storey building under construction that collapsed in Banana Island was not approved, the Lagos State Government has said.

In a statement by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the state revealed that a few who sustained injuries were being treated.

The statement read in part, “There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag- off investigation.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi55 mins ago

Related Articles

Samuel Ortom

Anti-open Grazing Law Still In Force – Benue Govt

57 mins ago
IGP Usman Baba Alkali

Viral Video: IGP Orders Immediate Trial Of Policemen Assaulting Civilian

4 hours ago
Biodun Oyebanji

Oyebanjo To Inaugurate Governing Council For EKSU, BOUESTI And EKSUTH

4 hours ago
fire

Fire Destroys Warehouse Beside Lagos Breweries

4 hours ago