Lagos To Probe Collapse Of Seven-Storey Building

The seven-storey building under construction that collapsed in Banana Island was not approved, the Lagos State Government has said.

In a statement by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the state revealed that a few who sustained injuries were being treated.

The statement read in part, “There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag- off investigation.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”