Lagos To Observe Car Free Day On Sunday”

The Lagos State Government is collaborating with the Lagos Urban Development Initiative (LUDI) to observe the first ever ‘Car Free Day’ in Lagos this Sunday, September 25, 2022, to encourage road users and motorists to set aside their cars for a day and take up active and inclusive means of transport such as cycling and walking known as Non-Motorized Transport (NMT).

Announcing that traffic will be diverted around Alausa/Ikeja as cyclists will utilize Governor’s Office Road, through Mobolaji Johnson Ave, Billings Way, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Aromire, Adeniyi Jones, and Oba Akran Way for a bicycle ride to mark the event while about 400 Meters of the Governor’s Avenue will be closed for the event.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the aim of the initiative was to create awareness about the benefits of Non-Motorized Transport, including reduced environmental pollution.

He added that the initiative will also reduce insufficient physical activity and sedentary behavior to promote the health of the people regardless of their ages.

He cited the significant drop in air pollution recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, when movement was curtailed and many private cars and public vehicles were off the roads, which he said resulted in a reduction of vehicular carbon emissions into the atmosphere, thereby improving the quality of air, as well as an increase in physical exercise and improved health practices

“Vehicular emissions have now become a global issue. In Nigeria as well as other developing countries, 25% of the air pollution problems are a result of automobile exhaust.

This is very evident in the number of unroadworthy, smoky vehicles plying our roads on daily basis, causing not just health issues but visibility problems and sometimes accidents.” Oladeinde stated.

He also mentioned that the event provides cities and governments opportunity to do more in advancing public transport systems that can be run more efficiently through the provision of a viable, reliable alternative to the cars in the urban areas, as well as implementing Non-Motorized Transport whereby walking, cycling and inclusive mobility are given priority.

Oladeinde further explained that the event which was being coordinated by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation along with other Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Lagos Urban Development Initiative was necessary to continuously enlighten the citizenry on the importance of environmental health.

While urging motorists to prepare to join the rest of the world in observing the Car Free Day, the Transport Commissioner disclosed that hundreds of people are expected to convene at the Alausa, Ikeja venue where many fun and exciting activities such as cycling, cycling training, cycling competitions, skating, stretches, music, dance will take place.

He assured that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will work hand in hand with the Nigerian Police Force to manage vehicular movement on the diversion routes, urging the motoring public to cooperate with the interventions put in place to minimize inconveniences.