Lagos To Generate 60-75mw Using Waste From Landfills

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Lagos State Government and Harvest Waste Consortium at the Lagos House, Ikeja. This partnership aims to revolutionize waste management and energy production in the state through the construction and operation of a High Efficiency Waste-to-Energy (HE WtE) plant.

The state-of-the-art facility will process 2,250 tonnes of waste daily, significantly advancing Lagos’ waste management strategy. Key benefits of the project include:

Diverting over 95-98% of waste from landfill sites, providing a sustainable alternative to waste dumping.

Generating 60-75 MW of baseload electricity annually, enhancing energy security and diversification.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 500,000 – 550,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

Stimulating economic activity by attracting significant investments and creating 300-500 jobs during construction and 110 permanent jobs during the plant’s operational lifespan of over 25 years.

Located at the Epe landfill, the HE WtE plant will utilize advanced technology to treat municipal, commercial, and industrial waste. This Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Harvest Waste Consortium is supported by the Government of the Netherlands, promoting collaboration and innovation in addressing Lagos’ waste and energy challenges.