Lagos To File Manslaughter Case Against Driver In Bus-Train Accident

On the morning of the 9th of March, 2023, a Lagos State Government staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja, Lagos State.

The horrific incident which involved Lagos State Government staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train resulted in six fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries. The injured victims were hospitalised across many Government Hospitals in the State.

The driver of the staff bus on the fateful day (Mr. Oluwaseun Osibanjo) was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the State. At the end of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for further statutory actions.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The statement read, “Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the D.P.P, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm was disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus. Accordingly, he is to be charged with six counts of Manslaughter and 10 counts of Grievous Body Harm. Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The Office of the D.P.P. will immediately file charges against the Driver. However, his arraignment before the High Court of Lagos State shall be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident.”