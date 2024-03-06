Lagos to Enforce Indoor Smoking at Nightclubs, Others

The Lagos State Safety Commission and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have resolved to enforce indoor smoking at Nightclubs, Bars and Lounges across the State.

The Director-General of the Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola and General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Tunde Ajayi stated this at a safety workshop with the theme: “Establishing A Safety Culture in The Night Life Sector in Lagos State”, organised by the two Agencies for owners and operators of Nightclubs, Bars and Lounges in the hospitality sector across the State.

In his remarks at the event held on Tuesday at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Director-General of Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola said it is high time Nigerians comply with rules and regulations as it relates to international best practices. He maintained that in every Hotel, there should be a designated place for smoking cigarettes, but not at a public place where everyone is relaxing and enjoying themselves.

His words, “There is no doubt, Lagos State will enforce indoor smoking at Nightclubs, Bars and Lounges because it is high time we do our business as the law stipulates rather than as we want it to be done. This is especially required in Lagos State where the safety and health of all the citizens is of utmost concern to the Sanwo-Olu-led administration”.

On his part, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Tunde Ajayi corroborated the DG of the Safety Commission, affirming that the enforcement of indoor smoking at Nightclubs, Bars and Lounges in the State would begin in earnest.

Ajayi maintained that as it is in other climes, where sharp practices happen, some elements in the hospitality business do not comply with Safety rules, and this situation is being handled by relevant agencies with stiff sanctions set to be imposed.

He noted that with forums like this held from time to time, there will be proper information and education on how best to conduct hospitality business in a customer-friendly, and safety-conscious environment.

Mr. Ehi Iden, an Occupational Health and Safety Manager; Mr. Yomi Ayoola, a Hospitality Consultant at Expose Brands and Alhaji Maijama’a Abdullaji of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who was represented by Mr Bashir Oladosu, opined that there should be quality service delivery, investment in training and capacity building for hospitality industry personnel and constant monitoring to ensure compliance with global best practices.