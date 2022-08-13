Lagos To Divert Traffic On Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the commencement of repair works on sections with eroded asphalt along the Third Mainland Bridge. The repairs would be undertaken by the State Public Corporation between 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday, 14th August, 2022.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said traffic will be diverted from one lane to another at the identified section on the Bridge, adding that the rehabilitation was necessary to solve tailbacks along the bridge at peak periods due to the eroded sections.

Oladeinde assured that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be stationed to direct traffic in order to ameliorate inconvenience to motorists, imploring vehicle owners to support the State government in its efforts to provide quality and safe road infrastructure.