Lagos To Divert Traffic On Third Mainland Bridge On Sunday

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has concluded planning for the retrieval of a PSP TRUCK that plunged into the Lagos Lagoon inward Iyana-Oworo on Tuesday, 18th October.

The Agency marine divers rescued the two occupants of the waste compactor alive after the truck veered off the bridge as a result of a burst tyre.

Recovery of the ill-fated truck commenced the following morning as visibility was required. Having located the truck with the diving team, retrieval using the Agency’s heavy duty equipment is now scheduled for Sunday 23rd October. The general public is to note that traffic diversions will be in place from 2pm until the operation is concluded on the THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes where possible. All stakeholders will be on standby to ensure the process runs smoothly and safely.