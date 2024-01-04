Lagos to Divert Traffic on Third Mainland Bridge on January 9

In line with the earlier notifications, the Lagos State Government has reminded the motoring public that the repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.

The closure is part of the ongoing work that started in November, 2023 focusing on fixing the ramps, and now, the remaining parts of the bridge will also be repaired.

However, to ease the burden of commuting, the following arrangements have been made;

1. From Midnight to Noon, the Bridge will be open for Mainland Inbound Island commuting while those who intend to come from the Island to the Mainland are advised to use the Eko Bridge.

2. Conversely, from Noon to Midnight, Motorists will be able to access the bridge from the Island to the Mainland while motorists from the Mainland heading towards the Island will have to use Eko Bridge.

These timings have been selected to match the peak period flow of traffic and reduce travel stress. Please cooperate with our traffic management officials who will be helping out.