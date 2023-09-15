Lagos to Divert Traffic on Third Mainland Bridge for Two Sundays

In a collaborative effort between the Lagos State Government’s Public Works Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, essential palliative repair works are set to commence on the troubled sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge. These vital repairs will span two consecutive Sundays, beginning on September 17th and continuing on September 24th, 2023, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm each Sunday.

The planned rehabilitation will be conducted in two distinct phases, with the initial phase concentrated on addressing the most critical sections, specifically from Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

The decision to schedule the palliative works on Sundays is deliberate, aimed at minimizing disruptions for motorists. Additionally, alternative routes have been identified to facilitate smoother traffic flow during the repair period.

Scene 1:

Motorists traveling from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway or the Alapere/Ogudu area toward Lagos Island will be redirected to the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, providing access to Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue and subsequently the Eko Bridge, ultimately leading to Lagos Island.

Scene 2:

For commuters departing from Lagos Mainland and utilizing Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) en route to Lagos Island via the 3rd Mainland Bridge, an alternative route will guide them toward Muritala Mohammed Way. From there, they can take Carter Bridge to reach Lagos Island.

Motorists are earnestly urged to exercise patience and adhere to safety protocols while the essential asphalt pavement repair work is undertaken on the bridge.