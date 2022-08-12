Lagos To Divert Traffic On Obafemi Awolowo Way

In continuation of the ongoing construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line, the Lagos State Government will be closing a lane on Obafemi Awolowo Way from Glass House to the Ikeja Local Government Secretariat from Thursday 18th August to 29th September, 2022.

According to a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the notification explained that traffic on Obafemi Awolowo Way will be diverted to Oba Akran Avenue inbound Obasa road to connect Oshifala street towards the railway level crossing to connect Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway.

The Transport Commissioner also assured that the State’s Traffic Management personnel, LASTMA will be on ground to oversee the flow of traffic and minimize inconveniences, adding that towing vehicles will be on ground to move mechanical faulty vehicles that could impede ease in movement for commuters.

The State Government implores residents especially motorists that ply these corridors to stay calm and cooperate with the interventions put in place to bring lasting solutions to transportation challenges in the State.