Lagos to Divert Traffic on Kodesoh Bridge for Maintenance

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted on Kodesoh Bridge for maintenance work from tomorrow, Sunday, 4th February to Monday, 4th March, 2024.

Due to the aforementioned development, Kodesoh Bridge will not be open to vehicular movement during the maintenance work.

Consequently, all other access roads, from Awolowo Way and Oba Akran, inward and outward, will be open to Motorists as only the bridge will be closed.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi assured that the Traffic Management Personnel will be deployed to the affected route to minimise inconveniences and improve traffic flow.