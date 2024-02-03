News

Lagos to Divert Traffic on Kodesoh Bridge for Maintenance

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
50
Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted on Kodesoh Bridge for maintenance work from tomorrow, Sunday, 4th February to Monday, 4th March, 2024.

Due to the aforementioned development, Kodesoh Bridge will not be open to vehicular movement during the maintenance work.

Consequently, all other access roads, from Awolowo Way and Oba Akran, inward and outward, will be open to Motorists as only the bridge will be closed.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi assured that the Traffic Management Personnel will be deployed to the affected route to minimise inconveniences and improve traffic flow.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
50

Related Articles

Bye-Elections: ICPC Arrests Three Suspected Vote Buyers in Sokoto

4 hours ago

RRS Nabs 26 Suspects, Rescues Victims in Lagos Operation

11 hours ago

Nigerians Are Critical Partners in Stamping Out Insecurity – COAS

12 hours ago

Lagos Seeks Partnership With China Airport Construction

1 day ago