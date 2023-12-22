Lagos to Divert Traffic for Truck Barriers Installation

The Lagos State Government has announced a three-night traffic diversion from 12:00 midnight till 5:00 am at Fadeyi inward Dormalong Bridge, Alaka inward Stadium Flyover Bridge and Dormalong Bridge inward Fadeyi from Thursday, 21st to Saturday, 23rd December, 2023 for the installation of truck barriers.

Consequently, Motorists are advised to use the following routes during the nighttime installation of the barriers:

During the Installation at Alaka inward Stadium axis:

i. Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via the National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

ii. Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.

During the Installation at Dormalong Bridge inward and outbound Fadeyi:

i. Motorists from Western Avenue inbound Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Empire Road/ Jibowu to continue their journeys.

ii. Motorists from Western Avenue can alternately use Agege Motor Road to link Mushin and proceed to their desired destinations.

Motorists are implored to be patient as the brief closure of the bridge is planned for nighttime as part of a traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives.