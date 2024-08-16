Lagos to Divert Traffic at Ikeja Along

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at Ikeja Along Bus Stop, between Ile Zik and Conoil Petrol Station on the Oshodi bound lane from Saturday, 17th August to Sunday, 18th August, 2024, between the hours of 12 midnight and 4:00 am daily to carry out the demolition of the old pedestrian bridge safely.

Consequently, from Ile Zik Bus Stop up to Conoil Petrol Filling Station on the Oshodi bound side of the road, only one lane will be available to Motorists to ensure safety.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi explained that the traffic diversion will not affect Motorists on the Dopemu/Abule Egba bound side of the road during the course of the demolition, adding that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) will be on ground to manage vehicular movement and minimise inconveniences.

He called for the cooperation of the motoring public, adding that the lanes will be cordoned off with jersey barriers and protective nets to keep Motorists and Commuters safe during the period of the demolition.

Advisory: – Motorists are implored to be patient as the closure is part of the traffic management plans for the removal of the old pedestrian bridge safely by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).