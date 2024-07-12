Lagos to Divert Traffic at Akiogun Market for Road Construction

In light of the ongoing construction of Oniru Road to Admiralty Circle, the Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at Akiogun/Market Road Junction inward Admiralty Circle from Monday, 15th July to Thursday, 25th July, 2024.

Consequently, Motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes:

Scene 1

Motorists heading to Akiogun/Market Road from Lekki First Junction along Lekki/Epe Expressway are advised to use Maruwa Junction to access Remi Olowude and link T.F Kuboye Street to reach Akiogun/Market Street and proceed with their journeys

Scene 2

Motorists heading to Lekki-Epe Expressway from Akiogun/ Market Road are advised to utilise T.F Kuboye Street to link Remi Olowude Street (by Pinnacle Station) to connect Lekki/Epe Corridor and access their desired destinations.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi has assured that the State Traffic Management Personnel will be on ground to manage flow and reduce inconveniences.

The Commissioner also explained that the aforementioned diversion plan is subject to the state of the weather, adding that incessant rainfall may extend the duration of the diversion.

Advisory: Motorists are implored to be patient as the closure is part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the Asphalt pavement of the road sections by the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.