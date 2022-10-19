Lagos To Divert Traffic At Agege

As part of efforts to carry out flood abatement works and rehabilitation of some sections of Oke-koto/Agunbiade intersection in Agege Local Government Area, the Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plans for the duration of the rehabilitation works.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation signed by the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the section of the road will be temporarily closed to traffic for a period of One Month commencing Friday 21st October, to Monday 21st November, 2022 in order to allow the rehabilitation works.

The State Government while urging road users to obey traffic signs which has been mounted along the construction zone in order to minimize discomfort on road users and ensure smooth traffic flow during the rehabilitation period also appeals for caution and cooperation of commuters.

Highlighting the diversion routes, the statement advised Oke-koto bound motorists from Oba Ogunji through the Fly Over Bridge to navigate their ways through the bridge ramp to Old Abeokuta/Nitel and Connect Orile-Agege. Similarly Oba Ogunji bound motorists from Old Abeokuta road are enjoined to drive through Agege- Isokoko to connect Asade-Oba Akran road. Motorists from Ipaja road can also use all the available alternative routes e.g Morcass road, to link Oniwaya and continue their journey.

Explaining further the traffic diversion plan, the release however stated that the diversion exercise will not prevent motorists coming from Agunbiade and its adjoining streets from using the Pen Cinema Bridge inward Oba Ogunji road.

The statement also assured that the State Government has directed all relevant Traffic Management Agencies especially, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to ensure free flow of traffic and Security Agencies to ensure safety for all while the exercise lasts.