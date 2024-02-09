Lagos to Disburse N3.1bn to Over 1,000 Retirees

The Lagos State Government will next week disburse N3.1bn under the Contributory Pension Scheme to over 1,000 retirees who have served our state tirelessly.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who stated that the sacrifices of the retirees “have not gone unnoticed”.

In a statement on X, Sanwo-Olu said, “It is pertinent to take note of the fact that in the lifetime of our administration, we have disbursed over N60 billion as pension to over 17,000 retirees. This achievement fills us with pride.

“Prioritizing the welfare of those who’ve shaped Lagos’ history is not just a commitment; it’s our legacy. Your trust is paramount, and together, we’re constructing a Lagos that champions its own.

“A heartfelt thank you for your unwavering dedication. Your contributions form the very foundation of our vibrant state. There is so much more to be done, and we will continue to strive to achieve more.

“Let’s keep building a stronger, caring Lagos together.”