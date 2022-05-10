Lagos To Begin Week-long Demolition Of Distressed Buildings

In order to prevent building collapse as well as secure lives and property, the Lagos State Government is set to embark on the demolition of identified distressed buildings in the State throughout the week.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, made this known on Monday while giving updates on Government’s building collapse prevention plans.

He stated that the focus of the exercise is on structures that are already marked as distressed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), particularly in Ebute-Metta East where an occupied building collapsed a week ago with many others vividly showing signs of distress.

Salako added that while the assessment of structures in the area and other parts of the State continues, it became pragmatic to promptly remove those earlier identified as being in a critically distressed state to avert disaster as the rains are here.

“The administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to ensuring the security of lives and property. This underlies our resolve to act promptly in addressing the spate of building collapse by removing inhabitable structures before they cause more havoc, especially during the rainy season when such buildings are more prone to collapse”, he said.

The Commissioner reiterated that residents should maintain vigilance of the environment and report any untoward developments through the Ministry or the State Government communication channels, particularly the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development Mobile App that is available for download both on Google Play and IoS.