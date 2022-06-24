Lagos Tasks Transport Union’s On Co-operation, Collaboration

The Lagos State Government has urged Unions in the transport sector to co-operate with the government in order to achieve mutually beneficial goals and objectives.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, gave the advice while welcoming the leadership of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUM) who were on a courtesy visit to his office in Alausa.

Oladeinde noted that the State Government is aware of the challenges facing the sector, adding that the Sanwo-Olu administration is working on the ease of doing business in the sector.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the State Government has been working with the Truck Transit Park (TTP) and the Nigerian Port Authorities (NPA) to ease all encumbrances affecting smooth operations at the ports.

He stated that relentless efforts are being made towards an improved E-Call up System.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners, Mr. Aloga Ogbogbo, commended the Lagos State Government for its role in drastically reducing the spate of extortion at the ports.

He, however, expressed the displeasure of the Unions on the activities of miscreants at the ports, noting that they hinder the smooth operations of the truckers.

The Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUM) collaborate on sea and dry port terminal trucking activities across the country.