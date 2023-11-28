Lagos Taskforce Warns Against Blocking Streets, Roads for Social Gatherings

The Lagos State Taskforce has condemned the act of converting roads and streets in the state to venues for social activities like birthday parties and naming ceremonies, thereby causing inconvenience to other road users and constituting a nuisance to the society.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, described the act as selfish and inconsiderate, just as he pointed out that the Agency had to disrupt a birthday celebration on a street in Yaba (name withheld) when it was discovered that they celebrants and guests had occupied 95% of the road thereby slowing down vehicular movement and grossly inconveniencing Lagosians going about their business.

This was contained in a statement signed by Gbadeyan Abdbulraheem, Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce.

The statement read in part, “The Chairman further stated that areas like Lagos Island, Oworonshoki and Agege are major areas where such activities are predominant and disclosed that the radar of the Lagos State Taskforce would be set up to put such actions in check forthwith.”

Jejeloye was quoted as saying, “It is high unacceptable that one would selfishly and ignorantly cordone off an entire street to throw parties and social events and thereby causing noise pollution and traffic gridlock in the area. It is the height of irresponsibility and henceforth anyone caught carrying out such a foolish act will be arrested and charged to the mobile court immediately.”

The statement continued, “CSP Jejeloye appealed to Lagosians who are in the habit of blocking streets and roads in the State all in the name of carrying out some form of celebration to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law. He highlighted locations across the state that are either privately owned or run by the Government which are suitable enough for carrying out social events.

“CSP Jejeloye warned residents that if such an event is to take place in these areas, express permission has to be gotten from the appropriate authorities and a copy of the approval submitted at the Headquarters of the Agency before carrying out the planned social event.”

“Members of the public are urged to please report any activity of blockage of inner streets or roads for social gathering to the nearest police station or to the Lagos State Taskforce for necessary action. All hands must be on deck to ensure that sanity is maintained in the Metropolis,” Jejeloye concluded.