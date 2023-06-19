Lagos Taskforce Thwarts Thugs Attempting To Free Traffic Offender

Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce on routine patrol of the metropolis faced a daunting challenge today when they encountered a group of suspected miscreants attempting to forcefully release the driver of a Chevrolet vehicle caught driving against traffic along Meiran Road.

Intense Confrontation and Tactical Maneuvers

A gang of approximately 20 thugs, traveling in a Danfo bus, confronted the taskforce officials, brandishing a range of dangerous weapons in an effort to intimidate them. Despite the officers carrying out their legitimate duties, the miscreants sought to disrupt the peace and prevent the arrest of the traffic offender.

Taskforce Chairman Commends Officers’ Resilience and Vows to Uphold Law

CSP Shola Jejeloye, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, praised the bravery and professionalism displayed by his officers during the incident. He emphasized that the force would not be deterred by such acts of resistance and would continue to ensure the safety and security of Lagos residents.

According to Jejeloye, the taskforce had received numerous reports regarding a notorious miscreant known as “Fashola.” It was discovered that this individual orchestrated the disruptive actions, mobilizing the gang to obstruct the lawful duties of the taskforce officers. However, due to the officers’ strategic measures and use of necessary force, the situation was diffused, leading to the arrest of the gang leader and two others.

Contrary to mistaken reports by passersby, neither the taskforce officials nor the suspected thugs sustained any injuries. Tear gas canisters were employed tactically to disperse the miscreants and facilitate the arrest of some of them.

Jejeloye issued a stern warning to potential troublemakers, asserting that any attempts to hinder the law would only result in disappointment for those involved. He made it clear that the three detained miscreants would face charges of public disturbance, obstruction of justice, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The driver of the Chevrolet vehicle would also be held accountable for his actions.

The Chairman reassured the public that the Lagos State Taskforce remained committed to their duty of safeguarding lives and property. Their unwavering determination and superior tactics had consistently proven effective in maintaining peace and security within the city.