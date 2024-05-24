Headline

Lagos Taskforce Serve Notice to Owners of Illegal Structures at Alaba Rago

Lagos State Taskforce has issued a removal notice to squatters and occupants of shanties and illegal structures in Alabarago, Ojo Local Government Area. The directive demands immediate vacation of the area.

The eviction notice follows the expiration of multiple warnings previously issued to the residents. These notices advised the occupants to relocate from the settlement, which has been slated for demolition by the state government as part of an urban regeneration plan.

Authorities argue that the regeneration project is crucial for the development of Alabarago, aiming to transform the area into a more organized and hygienic environment. The decision to clear the illegal structures is said to align with broader efforts to improve living conditions and infrastructure within the state.

