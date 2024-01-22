Lagos Taskforce Raids Oshodi, Arrests Hoodlums

The Lagos State Taskforce has carried out an extensive early morning raid of Oshodi and environs where hoodlums have been reported to have engaged in different forms of nefarious activities that made residents and commuters restive.

The operation which was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye lasted over three hours due to the elusive tendencies of some of the suspected miscreants who attempted to manoeuvre their way out of being arrested but were no match for the Agency’s determination to rid the axis of criminal elements.

Jejeloye described the activities of some of the suspected hoodlums arrested as worrisome due to the nature of harmful weapons and substances recovered during the raid.

“We recovered harmful weapons and suspected hard drugs from these suspected miscreants during the raid across Bolade Junction, Mosafejo, Oshodi Bridge, Oshodi Under Bridge, Brown Street, Railway Track and the BRT Corridors.

One of the suspects even injured one of our officers while being arrested in an attempt to escape but he was apprehended before he took to his heels, ” he said.

Jejeloye further stated that these security operations are part of the Agency’s planned programme of actions for Y2024 that would help boost the confidence of Lagosians across the State and make the state too unconducive for criminal elements. “Residents of the State should be able to go about their business at any time of the day without fear of attack”, Jejeloye stated.

The Chairman revealed that a total number of 63 suspected miscreants were apprehended and will be properly profiled before being charged to court accordingly.

He assured Lagosians that the Agency has hit the ground running this year to ensure that no criminal element deprives law-abiding citizens of their right to a safe, serene and healthy environment.

“I urge all well-meaning Lagosians to report any suspicious activity to the Agency or the nearest Police Station to nip it in the bud. The safety of our environment is a collective responsibility and all hands must be on deck to ensure that the THEMES Plus Agenda of the State Government is not undermined by sinister forces”, Jejeloye asserted.