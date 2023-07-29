Lagos Taskforce Raids Blackspots In Oshodi, Ilupeju, Mushin

The Lagos State Taskforce has carried out an early morning raid across strategic locations in the State in order to rid the metropolis of criminal elements who carry out nefarious activities at odd hours of the day.

The suspects numbering 31 were arrested at Oshodi, Ilupeju and Mushin lurking in the dark around garages and bus stops, waiting for unsuspecting Lagosians to prey on.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye who led the operation disclosed that raids on black spots and criminal hideouts are an efficient policing strategy that has yielded positive results over the years.

“We carry out these raids periodically to curb incidents of traffic robbery, pickpocketing and purse snatching which usually occur late at night and early hours in the morning. We will carry out more raids and utilise other strategies to ensure that criminal elements have no comfort in the State”.

Informing that the suspected miscreants arrested will be screened before being charged to court, Jejeloye warned those engaging in crimes to desist from such acts or risk being caught by the long arm of the law.