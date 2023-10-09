Lagos Taskforce Clamps Down on Shanties at Fagba Rail Track

The Lagos State Taskforce has dealt yet another blow on recalcitrant miscreants and hoodlums who attempted rebuilding the shanties and makeshift structures by Fagba Railtrack in Lagos.

The seven-hour long operation was executed by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jeleloye who mobilized his officials and swooped in on adamant squatters at Fagba who tried to rebuild shanties by the rail corridor but were brought down by the Agency. Jejeloye stated that on the 12th of August 2023, the Lagos State Taskforce had carried out a major operation clearing out the entire stretch of the railtrack from Fagba down to Isokoko and warned squatters not to attempt returning to the area, but it fell on deaf ears.

The Chairman further stated that part of the reasons for the clearing out of the rail tracks is to secure the setback of the red line rail of the State Government and ensure residents in Fagba have a feeling of serenity when they are in their place of abode.

Jejeloye notified stakeholders in abattoir that there will be an engagement between them and the State Government to ensure a lasting solution to the challenges in the area. He stated that the stakeholders have a major role to play in ensuring that people who constitute nuisance especially during the first clearing exercise are not allowed to carry out any business there.