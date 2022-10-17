Lagos Taskforce Arrests 33 Suspects In Criminal Hideouts

The Lagos State Taskforce has carried out multiple raids of blackspots at Oshodi, Mafoluku and Airport road which criminal elements use as hideouts after carrying out their nefarious activities.

Speaking on the exercise, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye said the raid, which was conducted based on credible intelligence, led to the arrest of 33 suspects who are presently undergoing interrogation before prosecution.

He said: “We carry out raids like these regularly to rid the streets of criminal elements who use the hideouts as safe haven after their criminal activities. We have rounded up 33 suspects who will be profiled and if found to be of questionable character or guilty of a crime, would be charged to court accordingly”

Jejeloye further stated that preliminary investigations had revealed that some of the arrested suspects use the hideouts as take-off points to rob innocent residents or indulge in other criminal activities, saying: “We are going to put an end to these acts by ensuring that these policing tactics are utilised every now and then to achieve adequate safety and security in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the State Government”

In a similar development, the operatives of the Taskforce have continued its clampdown on recalcitrant okada operators at the Amuwo-Odofin area of the State where 114 bikes were seized for operating on restricted routes.

The Chairman of the Agency described the activities of the okada riders as reckless and vowed to concentrate more on the axis to deter the illegal activities of the recalcitrant operators.

Jejeloye, therefore, warned those involved to voluntarily comply with the Traffic Law, stressing that anyone caught contravening it would be made to face the full wrath of the law.