Lagos Task Force Dissociates Self From Mile 2 Killing

The Lagos State Enforcement and Special Offences Unit (Lagos Taskforce) has dissociated itself from the killing of an individual along the Mile 2 axis early on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said that none of its personnel were posted out for operations on Tuesday, except for officers posted to Freedom Park, Ojota and Maryland to maintain peace and orderliness where a rally by the Nigeria Labour Congress has been scheduled.

He explained that officers of the Agency are usually mistaken for operatives of other enforcement units, stressing that the Taskforce personnel are always in tactical jackets with the word “Taskforce” clearly inscribed in front and at the back with unique identification numbers.

His words, “None of our men were posted out today for environmental and traffic operations, rather they were only posted to Freedom Park to maintain peace and orderliness during the planned NLC rally so that miscreants and evil-minded individuals do not hijack the protest. Our operational jackets are branded with unique identification numbers for members of the public to recognize during our operations”.

The Chairman urged those accusing the agency to further beam their searchlight on other public or private establishments with branded their enforcement units.

Jejeloye averred that the Agency will do all in its power to get to the root of the matter and ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

Concise News reported that chaos erupted in the Mile 2 area of the state on Tuesday morning, with hoodlums mounting road locks and creating bonfires. Their action was in protest against the killing of a colleague.

Normalcy was later restored in the area after police operatives were deployed. This was disclosed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.