Lagos Surveyor-General Urges Staff to be Diligent

The Surveyor-General of Lagos State, Ayokunnu Adesina has charged staff of the Office to be diligent at work, remain dedicated, pay more attention to their well-being, and ensure a positive mindset to achieve the vision of the State Government as encapsulated in the THEMES Plus agenda of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Adesina spoke during the first workday prayer and thanksgiving session held at the Office’s Auditorium, emphasising the importance of ensuring regular health checks, saying “Health is Wealth.”

He thanked God for sparing their lives to see the new year, the Governor of the State for providing the office with the necessary tools to work and the entire staff for their support in the past year, informing them that a monthly health walk has been announced by the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, and will commence on 27th January 2024. He, therefore urged all members of staff to ensure that they are part of the exercise.

“There would also be continuous capacity building training, tagged: ‘Building Capacity for Resourcefulness’, for members of staff to entrench efficient service delivery”, Adesina said.

The Surveyor-General encouraged all staff to remain committed, diligent in all assigned tasks, innovative and punctual to work. He also advised staff who are planning to exit the service voluntarily to have rethink as the office will begin an impactful, collaborative and improved capacity-building exercise that will impact the lives of all staff positively in the year 2024.

His words: “This year, we will learn from our challenges and effect corrections for better results”.

The programme was attended by Christian and Muslim Clergies, who appreciated God for preserving the lives of all staff and prayed for continued peace, divine protection, sound health, and greater achievements in the New Year.