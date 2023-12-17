Health

Lagos Subsidizes Cost of Screening Blood Products

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Lagos State Government has taken a significant step by subsidizing the expenses associated with screening blood products.

This measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on healthcare providers and the public, ensuring easier access to life-saving blood for all residents, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service,

Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya disclosed.Speaking during a Stakeholders’ Engagement meeting held at the Providence Hotel Ikeja.

Dr. Osikomaiya explained that the current economic realities which caused a hike in screening fees from 5,000 naira to 8,000 naira per unit, made the agency proposed a total access fee of 13,500 naira, up from 7,000 naira.

