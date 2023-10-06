Lagos Sports Commission Unveils Plans to Discover Talents

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has unveiled plans that will enhance the gains of the state from the just concluded National Youth Games (NYG) held in Delta State.

Team Lagos finished second overall, maintaining the previous position for the fourth consecutive time.

Represented by over 300 athletes who competed in 33 individual and team sports events during the 10-day fiesta held in Asaba, Team Lagos amassed 62 medals, comprising 21 Gold, 19 Silver and 21 Bronze.

At the post-event review of Team Lagos’s participation at the National Youth Games held recently at Rowe Park, Yaba, the management of the Sports Commission described the successful outing as a signpost of what is to come in grassroots and school sports development.

The Executive Chairman, Sola Aiyepeku alongside Directors and Heads of Departments, expressed the Sports Commission’s appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Government agencies and key stakeholders for the success attained at the National Youth Games.

He said the Sports Commission will organise more competitions to sustain the interest of Youth and encourage them to become successful athletes who will represent the country at international championships.

Aiyepeku also called for a critical assessment of the National Youth Games, seeking the re-categorisation of the age range for developmental competitions in line with international best practices.

Director of Sports Development, LSSC, Nunayon Travih said discovered talents will be given the platform to compete with their seniors in all the trials and where they dethroned the senior athletes they will be allowed to represent the state at the next year’s Gateway Games.

The Director of Public Affairs, LSSC, Oshodi-Eko Titilayo stressed that during the NYG, the focus was not just on the medals but on the performance of individual athletes.

Director of School Sports, LSSC, Oluyomi Oluwasanmi highlighted that the pool of talents that represented the state was drawn from private and public schools.

It should be noted that the State’s achievement at the National Youth Games has been a result of developmental plans over the years with Lagos championing the growth of school sports and encouraging young people to combine sports with academics.

LASG