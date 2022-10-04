Lagos Speeds Up Smart City Development

SMART CITY: LAGOS SPEEDS UP INFRASTRUCTURAL DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has stated his administration’s commitment to improving the provision of adequate infrastructure to fast-track the Smart City Project to optimise the limitless opportunity of a fully digitised economy.

The Governor expressed this today at the Third Annual Stakeholders Conference of Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), themed: “Transforming Lagos State into a Smart City Hub in Africa – The Government’s Infrastructure Approach”, held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the bedrock of a functional Smart City is adequate and functional infrastructure.