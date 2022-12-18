Lagos Social Media Team Sets Agenda For Online Engagement

The Social Media Team of the Lagos State Government has mapped out strategies to increase government presence online through the official platforms of the State Government via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube in the coming year.

The Team, led by the Director of Social Media, Jide Atansuyi, made the resolve recently during a Social Media Hang Out organised by the Social Media Department to appraise the government’s presence online since the inception of the current administration, identify grey areas in the discharge of their duties and also make a projection for the new year.

The Hang Out had in attendance the Accounting Officer of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olumide Sogunle, the General Manager of Lagos Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, among others.

Addressing the Social Media Team during the Hang-Out session, Mr. Olumide Sogunle, who expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Social Media Team, promised to support the department more in the coming year, such that government activities can be more visible online.

His words: “You are all doing well as government’s social media handlers, no doubt about that, but you must go beyond the ordinary so that Lagos State can continue to have an edge and occupy the first position among other State Governments in Nigeria and beyond”.

He called on all members of the public that believes in the sterling performance of the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to be part of the social media movement of sharing, retweeting and engaging the populace online about the programmes, plans and policies of the government in an objective manner.

On his part, the General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle, acknowledged the consistency of the department in their operations and expressed his satisfaction on how the various LASG Social Media platforms are faring in cyberspace. He urged the department to keep up the good work.

Akanle, who was the pioneer Director of the Department before his appointment as General Manager, said that he has no doubt that the Social Media Team that has made the State Government more visible online within a short while will continue to improve in the years ahead by pushing Lagos State on the global map.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile described the LASG Social Media platforms as reliable sources of all information about the State Government.

Akosile, who reiterated the need for the social media team to be abreast of all notable happenings as it relates to the Lagos State Government, commended the department’s efforts in disseminating timely Lagos State Government-related stories.

He identified the need to accord the Department special recognition in its operations as against being restricted entirely by the dictates of the Public Service Rules, saying that the Department needs to change from a conservative mode of operation to adopt new trends and techniques in disseminating information online.

In a Goodwill Message by Director Strategy Centre, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi, noted that the social media department has become a point of attraction in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, this, according to him, shows that the Department is definitely doing something right.

Earlier, the Director of Social Media Department, Mr. Jide Atansuyi gave an overview of the engagement and analytics of each of the LASG social media handles and observed that the State’s Twitter Handle @followlasg has been the most engaging of all the handles with close to 1Million Followers.

He also promised that the Department will not relent in doing better in the coming years, saying that plans are already in place for improved engagement on all the social media handles.

The Social Media Team also comprises two Deputy Directors, Mrs. Bilikisu Ogunnubi and Mr. Francis Obafemi-Ajayi with other senior government officials. The Directors of Technical Departments in the Ministry of Information and Strategy including the Director of Admin and Human Resources, the Head of Audit Unit were also in attendance to show support to the Department during the Hang-Out session.