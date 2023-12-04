Lagos Signs Trade Accord with Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Lagos State and Sheikh Abdul Rahman Saif bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC). The MoU signifies a pivotal step towards fostering trade and investment connections between Lagos and the countries comprising the Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (GCC).

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the broader objectives of this MoU, emphasizing its role in not only facilitating bilateral trade and investment forums but also in creating a well-structured platform for continuous dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of innovative ideas between the business communities of Lagos State and the Arabian GCC.

The collaboration aims to unlock diverse opportunities for economic growth and cooperation, leveraging the strengths of both regions. The signed agreement underscores the commitment of Lagos State to establishing robust connections with the Arabian Gulf, fostering an environment conducive to sustained economic development.

This strategic move aligns with Lagos’s vision of expanding its global footprint and enhancing economic ties. The MoU with NAGCC opens avenues for increased collaboration, creating a framework that promotes mutual understanding and shared prosperity between Lagos and the Arabian Gulf countries.

As the agreement sets the stage for a structured and purposeful engagement, it is anticipated to pave the way for mutually beneficial ventures, showcasing the potential for fruitful partnerships in the realms of trade and investment.