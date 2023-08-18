News

Lagos Shuts Down School Over Defilement Of Four-year-old

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
3

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday has shut down Greater Scholars International School in the Ajah area of the state over the defilement of a four-year-old pupil.

The Perpetrator, David James has since been arraigned for the offence and remanded.

The victim’s father, Mr Olusola, welcomed the development saying, “This means Lagos State Government is working and is willing to do the right thing. We are happy that justice will be served.”

The ongoing court case would resume on September 4, 2023.

