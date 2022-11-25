Lagos Serves Notices To Owners Of Non-conforming Buildings

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins has directed the issuance of Contravention Notices to owners of some non-conforming buildings in Arowojobe Estate, Mende, Maryland, including buildings under construction.

He gave the directive during his working visit to the area where he observed some defects on a building at Saint Obafemi Ewulomi Close, stating that the present administration has zero tolerance for the practice of building without approval and non-compliance with the approvals granted.

According to him, the directive is intended to avert building collapse, warning those in the habit of flouting building regulations in the State to desist. He also emphasised that the Lagos State Government had instituted several measures to ease the process of obtaining Planning Permits while enhancing citizens’ involvement through its whistle-blowing policy.

In his words: “The State Government is instituting measures to ease the process of obtaining Planning Permits while also encouraging residents to be part of its Whistle Blowing Policy. This is a shared responsibility, as such I urge all residents throughout the State to observe any illegal developments, take note of infractions and escalate to the appropriate authorities. If you see something and say something, I can assure you that we will take prompt action on it”.

Bamgbose-Martins enjoined the public to ‘Whistle Blow’ through the Lagos MPP&UD Mobile App on Apple Store/Google Play, adding that the Lagos State toll-free numbers 112/767 and the Ministry of Physical Planning helplines: 07030653241, 07030627609 & 08024626092, are also available for reporting any observed infractions in any part of the state.