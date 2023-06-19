Lagos Seizes Alcohol Worth N2m At Motor Parks

In a proactive move to combat the illegal sale and consumption of liquor in garages, parks, and roadsides, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) recently conducted a clampdown exercise, resulting in the seizure of alcohol worth approximately N2 million. The Corps Marshal of the Agency, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), highlighted the continuous nature of this operation, reflecting the State Government’s concern over the escalating prevalence of liquor sales in these areas.

Protecting the Well-being of Drivers, Motorists, and Pedestrians

CP Akinpelu emphasized the significant risks associated with the unrestricted sale and consumption of alcohol in such public spaces. She emphasized the grave danger it poses to the psychological, mental, and overall well-being of drivers, motorists, and pedestrians. Recognizing the potential consequences of this trend, LAGESC stated that it remains committed to combating the illegal sale of alcohol across motor parks in the state.

LAGESC Sends a Strong Message to Street Traders

In a stern warning to street traders, CP Akinpelu urged them to refrain from displaying and selling liquor drinks in garages, motor parks, roadsides, and traffic. LAGESC made it clear that the agency will persist in its efforts to eliminate all forms of environmental nuisances in the state, leaving no room for unlawful activities.