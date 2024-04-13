Lagos Seeks Support for Construction of Omu Creek Road

The Lagos State Government has called on stakeholders to support the timely completion of Omu Creek Road in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, who spoke during the stakeholders meeting on the project in Alausa on Friday, said that it was the custom in Lagos State to commence every infrastructure project with the establishment of the Right of Way to ensure that the site was delivered unencumbered to the contractors.

His words: ” As it is our custom in Lagos State, every construction project begins with the process of establishing the Right of Way( RoW) by ensuring that the site is delivered free of all encumbrances, in addition to other measures to ensure that the project proceeds unhindered so that early completion is guaranteed while impact is minimised.”

The Commissioner, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, called for cooperation with staff of the Office of Physical Planning and other MDAs, such as Lands Bureau, who would work on different aspects of the project, while noting the painstaking efforts of the Lagos State Government in pursuing its developmental ideals in such an inclusive manner that supports bottom-up approach and a win-win format for all the parties involved.

He said that the Omu Creek Road project in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area was another indication that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration was making remarkable progress in infrastructural renewal of the State, in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.

He added that the feat

represented a progressive leap towards making life more meaningful and abundant for the people of Lagos State, just as he mentioned that the Omu Creek Road project would further improve connectivity in the Ibeju-Lekki area and aid the socio-economic development of the State.

The Special Adviser, Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola said that the commencement of the project, which originated from the master plan for Ibeju-Lekki, was another good omen for the area that had already earmarked for it so many infrastructure projects.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Engr. Lateef Somide, in his project brief, said that the project covered a distance of 4.9km road and 600m bridge with three lanes on either sides and would be made with rigid pavement to be supported by other road furniture and drainage.

Others who spoke for the project include the General Manager, New Towns Development Authority ( NTDA), Tpl. Kunle Aboyeji, the Project Consultant, Tomilola Olatinwo and representative of the contractors, Craneburg Construction Company, Zakhia Bozhouni, as well as property owners and residents of the community